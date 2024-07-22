Algorand (ALGO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.25 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Algorand has a market cap of $1.25 billion and $30.20 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00047334 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00015129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009295 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,226,825,306 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

