Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 804,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,205,000 after purchasing an additional 66,018 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 980,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $8,739,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $472,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.20. 1,478,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,050. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

