Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $27.25 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ACI. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Albertsons Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.45.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACI

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ACI opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 133.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.