Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALRM. Barclays cut their target price on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair raised Alarm.com to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $67.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.91. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,880,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,190,000 after buying an additional 63,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,715,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.