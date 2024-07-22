Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Trading Down 4.2%

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $251.90 and last traded at $251.90. 1,361,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,730,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

