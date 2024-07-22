Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, July 5th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$28.32.

AC opened at C$17.07 on Thursday. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$16.04 and a twelve month high of C$26.04. The firm has a market cap of C$6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.42.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

