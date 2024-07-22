Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AEHR. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $550.35 million, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $54.10.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 50.07% and a return on equity of 39.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth $23,229,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10,714.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 662,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after buying an additional 656,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 39.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 588,953 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth $14,458,000. Finally, Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth $8,532,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Featured Stories

