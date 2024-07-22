Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 24,883 Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 24,883 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $176,669.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,708,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,530,548.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 62,754 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $483,205.80.

On Monday, July 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 94,579 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $745,282.52.

On Friday, July 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 56,516 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $431,782.24.

Redwire Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RDW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,714. Redwire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Redwire last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $87.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Redwire Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redwire by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Redwire by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Redwire by 23.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Redwire by 17.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDW. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a report on Monday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Redwire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

