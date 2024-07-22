Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,715 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $14,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,237 shares of company stock worth $572,739. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.5 %

VRSK stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,387. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.32 and a 12-month high of $282.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.25.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.54.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

