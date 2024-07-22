Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of FS KKR Capital worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.28.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 663,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,359. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.26.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.74%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

