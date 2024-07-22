Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,399,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,547,085 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dell Technologies worth $159,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,774.8% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 123,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after buying an additional 120,416 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $12,046,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 56,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,625,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 12,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,878,466.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 over the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

DELL stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.79. 6,932,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,853,814. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

