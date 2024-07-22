Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209,103 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.46. The stock had a trading volume of 962,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,782. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $94.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

