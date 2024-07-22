Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total transaction of $468,583.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,069.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,510,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $23.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,368.16. The stock had a trading volume of 61,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,898. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,535.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,426.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,309.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,301.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

