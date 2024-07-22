Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 87,871 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,871 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of NICE worth $110,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NICE by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NICE traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.90. 274,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,594. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.79. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $270.73.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on NICE from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NICE from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.07.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
