Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 69,232 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $12,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.45.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE RGA traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $213.40. 367,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,839. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.07 and a 1-year high of $217.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

