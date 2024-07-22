Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 585,642 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585,642 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $18,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 28,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FMX stock traded up $1.82 on Monday, reaching $118.13. The company had a trading volume of 203,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,270. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.62 and a 200-day moving average of $122.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $99.24 and a 12 month high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.0206 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 14.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

