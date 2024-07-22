Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 307,891 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 307,891 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $59,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOL. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,223,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,819,000 after acquiring an additional 243,553 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.56. 680,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,731. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.63. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $137.20.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

