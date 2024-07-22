Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 30,438 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,438 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $867,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,805,000 after buying an additional 4,620,867 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,109,120,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 873.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,262,000 after buying an additional 1,919,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after buying an additional 1,836,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

NYSE C traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,938,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,981,742. The stock has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.38%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

