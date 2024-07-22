Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 266,462 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,778,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 266,462 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Wipro worth $33,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 47.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Wipro by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 78,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WIT. Nomura started coverage on Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

WIT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.97. 1,829,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,703. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.90. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $7.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

