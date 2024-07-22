Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 23,763 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,763 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.88. 518,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $100.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRM

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,286,351.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,956,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,378 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.