Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 22,218 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,218 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $16,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.79.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $500.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,336. The firm has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $533.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.24. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.38 and a 52 week high of $555.35.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

