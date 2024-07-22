Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 200,067 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,067 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 345.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.59. 177,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,990. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.57 million, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40.

Insider Activity at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $421,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,102.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $378,647.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,285.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $421,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,102.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

