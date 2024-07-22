Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,989 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 486,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 184,123 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HUTCHMED Price Performance

NASDAQ HCM traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.18. 85,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $21.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Company Profile

(Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.