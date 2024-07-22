Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 70.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 799,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,919,883 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,825,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,740,000 after purchasing an additional 864,120 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,290,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,932,000 after purchasing an additional 179,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,075,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,135 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 408.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 872,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 700,758 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Weibo by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 430,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 78,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WB traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,751. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.50 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 price target on shares of Weibo in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.65.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

