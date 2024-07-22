Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,753,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.83% of JOYY worth $53,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in JOYY by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,008,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,038,000 after buying an additional 45,232 shares in the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 783,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,083,000 after acquiring an additional 270,564 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 176,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 88,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 74,840 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JOYY alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

JOYY Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of YY traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,210. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.25.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $564.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.36 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JOYY

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.