Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 235.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248,085 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Waste Management worth $75,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $784,486,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $300,594,000. Mirova US LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 26,116.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 913,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,680,000 after purchasing an additional 910,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,923,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,581,000 after purchasing an additional 844,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $117,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.39.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,656. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

