Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 6,522.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,032 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Roku worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 24.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,925 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,108,000 after buying an additional 1,455,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,386,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,856,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,533,000 after acquiring an additional 380,409 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,545,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,901. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.13. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,805 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.