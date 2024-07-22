Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $133,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,332,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,599,835. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

