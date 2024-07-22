Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 548,276 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 20,284.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,276 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $21,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,576,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,287 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,155,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 291,118 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Tenaris by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,006,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,995,000 after purchasing an additional 129,450 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 642,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 43,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 595,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Price Performance

Tenaris stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,067. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $40.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 24.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tenaris

Tenaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.