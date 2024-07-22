Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 323,884 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 8,942.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,884 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Apollo Global Management worth $36,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,342,000 after buying an additional 750,781 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,775,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,161,000 after purchasing an additional 218,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $586,016,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,939,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,476,000 after purchasing an additional 164,400 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,599,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,363,000 after buying an additional 140,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.87. 823,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,768. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.88 and a 200-day moving average of $110.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $124.01. The stock has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

