Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,937 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Zscaler worth $64,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,307,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $217,683,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,294,000 after acquiring an additional 102,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $117,599,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 412,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,297,000 after acquiring an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho cut shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $188.54. 1,624,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.72 and its 200 day moving average is $200.24. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.59 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of -369.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.