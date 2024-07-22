Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 24,700 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $10,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWA. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

EWA traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. 1,347,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,473. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

