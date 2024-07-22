Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 329,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Radius Recycling at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter worth about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter worth about $51,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Radius Recycling Stock Up 3.4 %

Radius Recycling stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 92,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,377. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

Radius Recycling ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $673.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.90 million. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is -7.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

