Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 1,531.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,604 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Qorvo worth $13,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,364,647.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $121.80. 1,178,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

