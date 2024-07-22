Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $9.67 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,514 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Medpace worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $9,885,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Medpace by 87.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 43.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $2,926,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,983,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at $260,983,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of Medpace stock traded down $2.65 on Friday, reaching $421.31. 195,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,684. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.21 and a 52 week high of $459.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $405.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.20.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho started coverage on Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Medpace in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.29.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

