Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $9.36 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.80% of Franklin Covey worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FC. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,862,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 45,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey Price Performance

Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.03. 53,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,193. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.78. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $537.08 million, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.