Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $9.03 Million Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 161,602 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.67% of Unisys worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unisys during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Unisys by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 769,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 97,234 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unisys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,123,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Unisys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,019,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,769,000 after purchasing an additional 111,332 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unisys alerts:

Insider Transactions at Unisys

In other Unisys news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 78,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $400,649.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,685.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unisys Stock Performance

Unisys stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,450. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $8.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a market cap of $325.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.27. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Unisys’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unisys Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Unisys Profile

(Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.