Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Blue Owl Capital worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $927,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 223.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,945 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.7% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 400,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 25,058 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 120.3% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 102,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 55,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 56.5% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBDC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.47. 907,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,520. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 74.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OBDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

