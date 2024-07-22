Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $26 Million Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105,415 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $26,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 750.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after buying an additional 209,054 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,842,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,849,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,842,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,849,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 787,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,410,356. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on K shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.62.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.72. The stock had a trading volume of 742,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,252. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.07.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.90%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

