Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $19.81 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,892 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $19,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. CIC Wealth LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $42.92 on Monday, hitting $805.47. 364,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,015. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $805.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $709.83. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $108.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $630.00 to $765.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.65.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

