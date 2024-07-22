Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $116.39 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 321.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of NVR worth $116,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in NVR by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in NVR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in NVR by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Stock Up 0.2 %

NVR stock traded up $20.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8,428.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,662.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,655.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7,580.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $99.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

