Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $105.59 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 733,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $105,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,855,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 295,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,569,000 after acquiring an additional 142,623 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 369.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after acquiring an additional 123,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in AptarGroup by 3,141.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 109,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 106,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,644,000 after purchasing an additional 96,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.94. The stock had a trading volume of 251,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,779. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.71 and a 52 week high of $151.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,269,976 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

