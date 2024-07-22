Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $100.32 Million Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546,662 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 20,082 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.73% of Yelp worth $100,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YELP. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the first quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4,634.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YELP traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.31. 650,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,881. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.66 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. Raymond James started coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Yelp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

In other news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,011 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $569,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,418. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $253,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,842 shares in the company, valued at $10,467,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,068 shares of company stock worth $1,997,590. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

