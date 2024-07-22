Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 281,993 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Veeva Systems worth $143,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.27.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.25. 1,046,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,148. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.68. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

