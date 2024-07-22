Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1,095.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,275,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001,488 shares during the period. CRH accounts for 1.0% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of CRH worth $282,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,454,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 3,384.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,022,000 after buying an additional 6,587,066 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,583,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 6,371.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,384,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CRH by 2,199.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,342,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,092 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $79.87. 2,952,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,398,498. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.09. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.90.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

