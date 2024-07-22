Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,364 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Mondelez International worth $92,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.45. 5,012,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,030,763. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.72.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

