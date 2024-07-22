Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,624 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $32,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,164,000 after purchasing an additional 791,149 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $619,584,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,536,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $94,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,766,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $94,344.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,766,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 541,307 shares of company stock valued at $80,480,423 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.94.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $2.13 on Monday, reaching $150.12. 2,094,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,419. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.24 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

