Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,567 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 58,831 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in eBay by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,162,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $50,708,000 after buying an additional 276,291 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,126 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.60. 3,488,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,065,706. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $55.69.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

