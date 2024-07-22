Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 18,337 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 251,271 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $41,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $1,812,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.27.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.56. 1,865,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,459. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $177.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

