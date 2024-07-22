Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 1,074 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 26,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 442,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 111,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Park-Ohio Price Performance

Shares of PKOH traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.55. 18,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,528. The company has a market cap of $386.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.18. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.41.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.00 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Insider Activity at Park-Ohio

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Edward F. Crawford acquired 10,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $246,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 761,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,788,217.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford acquired 5,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.96 per share, for a total transaction of $126,317.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,720,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward F. Crawford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $246,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 761,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,788,217.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,802 shares of company stock valued at $507,252 over the last ninety days. 33.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

